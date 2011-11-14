PARIS Nov 14 France said on Monday it
would appeal an "unjustified" EU antitrust decision that blocked
a restructuring plan by ailing English Channel ferry operator
SeaFrance, on the grounds it would breach state aid rules.
SeaFrance, which went into receivership in June last year,
had hoped before last month's ruling to raise capital from
state-owned parent SNCF, which operates France's railways. It
now faces a takeover from rival ferry operators.
The finance ministry said its appeal would be largely
symbolic given the likely timescale involved.
"Given the usual timescale involved for the European Union
Court to examine such an appeal, which generally takes several
months, this appeal does not mean there is any hope of putting
into action the SNCF-backed plan for SeaFrance," it said.
A French court will on Nov. 16 choose a buyer for SeaFrance
from a number of proposals, including a joint plan by French
shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Danish ferry
operator DFDS to take over the troubled company and
merge it with their ferry lines.
