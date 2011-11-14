PARIS Nov 14 France said on Monday it would appeal an "unjustified" EU antitrust decision that blocked a restructuring plan by ailing English Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, on the grounds it would breach state aid rules.

SeaFrance, which went into receivership in June last year, had hoped before last month's ruling to raise capital from state-owned parent SNCF, which operates France's railways. It now faces a takeover from rival ferry operators.

The finance ministry said its appeal would be largely symbolic given the likely timescale involved.

"Given the usual timescale involved for the European Union Court to examine such an appeal, which generally takes several months, this appeal does not mean there is any hope of putting into action the SNCF-backed plan for SeaFrance," it said.

A French court will on Nov. 16 choose a buyer for SeaFrance from a number of proposals, including a joint plan by French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Danish ferry operator DFDS to take over the troubled company and merge it with their ferry lines. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)