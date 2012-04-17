* Q3 adj EPS $2.64 vs est $2.11
* Q3 rev up 63 pct at $4.45 bln
April 17 Seagate Technology Plc posted a
better-than-expected third-quarter profit as strong demand for
hard drives kept prices up amid recovery following the Thailand
floods.
Seagate and rival Western Digital Corp were hit hard
by floods in Thailand late last year, but limited hard disk
drive supply has pushed prices up.
The company, reported earnings of $1.15 billion, or $2.48
per share, compared with $ 93 million, or 21 cents a share, last
year.
Excluding items, it earned $2.64, above the $2.11 profit
expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 63 percent to $4.45 billion.
Gross margin during the quarter almost doubled to 37 percent
from 19 percent last year.
Seagate shares were slightly up at $28.40 in aftermarket
trade. They closed at $27.89 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.