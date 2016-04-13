BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
(Adds details, shares)
April 13 Seagate Technology Plc estimated third-quarter revenue and adjusted gross margin below its forecast due to reduced demand for its storage devices, primarily in China.
The hard-disk drive maker, which has been expanding into cloud storage products to make up for a declining PC market, also blamed its decision to not aggressively participate in the low-capacity notebook market.
Seagate estimated revenue of about $2.6 billion and adjusted gross margin of 23 percent for the quarter ended April 1.
The company had earlier forecast revenue of about $2.7 billion and adjusted gross margin of about 25.6 percent for the quarter. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Seagate's shares were down about 3.5 percent in extended trading. Up to Wednesday close, they had fallen 7.5 percent this year. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.