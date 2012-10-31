* Sees second-quarter rev $3.5 bln vs est $3.8 bln
* Says average selling prices to drop 5 pct in current
quarter
* First-quarter adj EPS $1.45 vs est $1.67
* First-quarter rev $3.73 bln vs est $3.75 bln
* Shares down 2 pct
Oct 31 Storage device maker Seagate Technology
Plc reported a first-quarter profit below analysts'
expectations and forecast weak current-quarter revenue, hurt by
slowing PC sales and lower prices.
Shares of the company fell 2 percent to $27.26 on Wednesday
morning on the Nasdaq.
Seagate shipped 57.6 million hard drives during the quarter
ended Sept. 28, down from 66 million in the April-June quarter.
Seagate, along with rival Western Digital, has been
struggling with weak PC sales in the United States and Europe,
and increasing adoption of tablet devices.
Weak demand also enabled customers to get price cuts from
Seagate, cutting into margins.
"Based on already-completed negotiations associated with the
current quarter, we expect that ASPs (average selling prices)
will decline about 5 percent (sequentially)," Seagate Chief
Executive Steve Luczo said on a conference call.
Seagate forecast second-quarter revenue of $3.5 billion,
below analysts' average estimate of $3.84 billion.
Earlier in October, Western Digital forecast current-quarter
sales of between $3.55 billion and $3.7 billion, compared with
estimates of $4.08 billion.
Windows 8, Microsoft's latest operating system
launched last week, was expected to revive PC sales, but Seagate
and Western Digital's weak forecasts have dispelled hopes of a
year-end revival.
Seagate, whose hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state
drives (SSDs) are used to store data inside computers, has been
depending on enterprise customers to keep its order book
running.
However, in the first quarter, enterprise shipments fell to
6.3 million units, down 9 percent from a year earlier.
Seagate expects demand from enterprise customers to remain
weak due to its high exposure to Europe. It also said tablets
are likely to lengthen the refresh cycle for notebook computers.
First-quarter net income rose to $582 million, or $1.42 per
share, from $140 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Seagate earned $1.45 per share.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $3.73 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.67 per share in
profit on revenue of $3.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.