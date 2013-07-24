US STOCKS-Wall St off as Trump agenda weighed; Dow down for 8th day
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
July 24 Hard disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a two-thirds drop in quarterly profit as revenue slid 24 percent.
Net income fell to $348 million, or 94 cents per share in the fourth quarter, from $1.01 billion, or $2.37 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the company, which dominates the hard drive market along with rival Western Digital, fell to $3.43 billion from $4.5 billion a year earlier.
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise (Updates prices to close)
* Q4 revenue $462.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.1 million