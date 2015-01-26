Jan 26 Hard-drive maker Seagate Technology Plc's quarterly revenue rose 4.8 percent, helped by higher demand for its cloud storage products.

The net income attributable to Seagate rose to $933 million, or $2.78 per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 2 from $428 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.70 billion from $3.53 billion. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)