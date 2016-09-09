Sept 9 Seagate Technology Plc has sold a
stake in itself to ValueAct Capital in a deal that also provides
the activist hedge fund with a front-row view of its board
meetings, the hard-drive maker said on Friday.
The move came after the company asked ValueAct to buy into
its stock, Seagate said.
As part of the purchase, ValueAct will receive an "observer
board" position that will give it access to directors and their
deliberations, but not voting power.
