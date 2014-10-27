BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
Oct 27 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported an 8.5 pct rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its personal computer and cloud storage products.
Net income attributable to Seagate fell to $381 million, or $1.13 per share for the first quarter ended Oct. 3, from $427 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.79 billion from $3.49 billion. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* CareDx Inc - constanti will remain with company until june 30th to facilitate a smooth transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: