BANGKOK Dec 9 Seagate Technology :

* Seagate Technology (Thailand) Ltd announced an investmenet of about 1 billion baht ($30 million) to open a new building for read-write head manufacturing in northeastern province Nakhon Ratchasrima

* The project includes the construction of a new building and equipment, which is scheduled to be in operation from February 2012

* The new facility will potentially create several thousand new jobs when the plant is fully operational and running at maximum production capacity, it said in a statement

* The company's component and disk drive factories in Thailand have not been directly affected by flooding, but its hard disk drives operations have been impacted due to external component supply constraints

* Expects hard disk drive supply will be significantly constrained for several quarters due to extensive flooding in Thailand, but the company's ability to produce and ship hard disk drives will gradually improve throughout 2012

* For the December 2011 quarter, the company believes the industry will ship between 110-120 million units($1 = 30.00 Baht)