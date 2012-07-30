BRIEF-Ellington Financial reports estimated book value per share as of May 31, 2017
* Ellington Financial Llc reports estimated book value per share as of may 31, 2017
July 30 Hard drive maker Seagate Technology Plc's fourth-quarter profit rose nearly nine fold to $1.01 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.41 per share.
Revenue for the three-month period ended June 29 increased 57 percent to $4.48 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.51 per share on $4.56 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Ellington Financial Llc reports estimated book value per share as of may 31, 2017
June 7 A climate-change activist who disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil into the United States as part of a coordinated protest of global warming was found guilty of burglary in Washington state on Wednesday. But a Skagit County Superior Court jury deadlocked on a second charge of sabotage against Kenneth Ward, a co-founder of the Climate Disobedience Center. "It's a pretty good outcome, actually," Ward, 60, told Reuters in an interview shortly after the verdict w