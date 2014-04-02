BRIEF-Federated Investors hires Asia-Pacific CEO to lead business development team
* Federated Investors hires Asia-Pacific CEO to lead business development team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($805.56 million)in private placement of shares, proceeds to be used for financial business expansion, working capital
* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion bonds, shares to resume trading on April 3
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dep28v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2069 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Federated Investors hires Asia-Pacific CEO to lead business development team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME DKK 19.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 19.3 MILLION YEAR AGO