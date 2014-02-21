UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
Feb 21 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says to increase unit's registered capital by a combined 300 million yuan ($49.3 million) with partner
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zat96v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March