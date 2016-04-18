NEW YORK, April 17 Shares of Sealed Air Corp
, the maker of Bubble Wrap packaging, could rise 30
percent in the next 12 months if its chief executive keeps
making progress on growth targets, according to a report in
Barron's financial newspaper.
Shares of the packaging supplier have more than doubled
since Chief Executive Jerome Peribere took office three years
ago, a result of higher earnings, improved cash flow and better
margins, Barron's said. Under Peribere, Sealed Air has made
product improvements and expanded into emerging markets like
India and China.
The stock, which closed on Friday at $50.03, still sells for
less than its peak last summer and could continue to rise if the
management team's efforts pay off, the publication said.
Additionally, a cattle boom could help lift sales in Sealed
Air's fresh red-meat business, a major contributor to its food
care group, Barron's said. Companies such as Tyson Foods Inc
and Cargill Inc rely on the company's packaging
technology. Sealed Air gets 48 percent of its $6.8 billion in
annual revenue from its food care division.
Peribere is targeting $7.9 billion to $8.1 billion in sales
in 2018, according to Barron's, representing average annual
growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, excluding acquisitions.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Peter Cooney)