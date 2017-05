March 27 Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion.

The businesses together will be called New Diversey, the company said on Monday.

Reuters earlier this month reported that Sealed Air was in talks to sell Diversey Care. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)