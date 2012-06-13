* Acquires non-controlling stake in Comfort Revolution

* Deal to help Sealy strengthen position in specialty segment

June 13 Mattress maker Sealy Corp bought a non-controlling stake in foam-and-gel mattress maker Comfort Revolution, as it eyes a greater share of the U.S. specialty beds market.

Sealy did not give details of the deal, but said Comfort Revolution will continue to be run by its current management led by CEO Michael Fux.

Sealy, which gets most of its business from innerspring mattresses, has struggled to tap the surging demand for specialty beds that target aging baby boomers with claims of health benefits.

It recently set itself a long-term goal of controlling 20 percent of the U.S. specialty market.

Tempur-Pedic International Inc and Sealy are losing their dominance of the market as they face increasing competition from privately held rivals that have used aggressive marketing to reach out to shoppers.

Tempur-Pedic slashed its full-year forecast earlier this month, admitting it was falling behind fast-moving rivals.

Sealy shares were down 1 percent at $1.70 in afternoon trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.