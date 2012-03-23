March 23 Sealy Corp defended on Friday
private equity firm KKR & Co LP, its largest
shareholder, against a hedge fund's allegations of mismanagement
and conflicts of interest that have led to the mattress maker
losing 90 percent of its market value.
In a letter to Sealy earlier this month, H Partners
Management LLC, which has a 14.5 percent stake in the company,
took aim at KKR, not just over its management decisions but also
over the conduct of Capstone, KKR's branded team of consultants.
On Friday, Sealy published a letter sent by Gary Morin,
chairman of its nominating and governance committee, to H
Partners to address the hedge fund's demands and rebut its
claims.
"We continue to be open to constructive suggestions from
shareholders that are in the long-term interest of the company,"
Morin wrote.
"However, we do not believe that your combative and public
discourse is constructive as we seek the ideal candidate to lead
our business and work to improve the company's performance for
the benefit of all our shareholders."
Sealy, which was started by cotton gin builder Daniel Haynes
in the late 19th century, was taken public by KKR two years
after its acquisition from another private equity firm, Bain
Capital LLC, for $1.5 billion, in 2004.
Since an initial public offering in 2006, Sealy shareholders
have collectively seen equity value reduced by $1.3 billion, or
about 90 percent.
Capstone has so far been eager to advertise its work on
Sealy, featuring words of praise on KKR's website from Sealy
Chief Executive Lawrence J. Rogers, who is set to retire this
year once a successor for the troubled company is found.
H Partners accused KKR of taking a short-term investment
approach to Sealy and not committing the necessary resources for
the company to market innovative specialty products, resulting
in the mattress maker forfeiting its market-leading position.
The company, which has debt of $790.3 million, has seen
earnings drop by half between 2006 and 2011, hit by increased
competition from the likes of Select Comfort Corp and
Tempur-Pedic International Inc, which have been more
aggressive in meeting soaring demand for specialty mattresses.
"With KKR's support and an additional investment of $90
million in 2009, the company was able to weather one of the
worst economic downturns in the last 100 years, while major
competitors such as Simmons, Spring Air and IBC filed for
bankruptcy protection," Morin wrote.
A lot of H Partners' criticism has been focused on Dean
Nelson, KKR's consultant-in-chief and head of Capstone. The
investment firm called for his resignation as a Sealy director,
arguing that, as a provider of consulting services, he faces a
conflict of interest.
"I would like to clarify that Dean Nelson defers all his
fees as a Sealy director into Sealy common share units, which
will not be paid out until he retires from the Sealy Board. This
further aligns the interests of Mr. Nelson with all Sealy
shareholders," Morin responded.
Sealy has conducted market research to ensure Capstone's
fees are lower than those charged by firms that provide
comparable services, Morin added.
H Partners had asked for a seat on Sealy's board and said it
was willing to waive any board fees. It also asked for a
representative on Sealy's nominating and corporate governance
and CEO search committees.
"Our board has not changed since you invested in Sealy in
the spring of 2011 and its composition is sound," Morin wrote.
H Partners has a track record of investment in distressed
companies. Founded in 2005 by Rehan Jaffer, the hedge fund was
one of the investors in theme park operator Six Flags
Entertainment Corp during its restructuring in 2010.
An H Partners representative could not be immediately be
reached for comment.