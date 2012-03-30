* Third-largest shareholder blasts governance practices at Sealy

* FPR Partners asks for board shake-up

* Other dissident shareholder H Partners not looking for Sealy sale - sources

By Mihir Dalal

March 30 Sealy Corp's third-largest shareholder demanded a shake-up of the company's board, joining another top investor in criticizing the mattress maker and its biggest shareholder KKR & Co LP for a plunge in the company's stock price.

FPR Partners, which owns 7.7 percent in Sealy, said the company should appoint other "qualified" shareholders to the board, giving representation to investors other than KKR that controls 46 percent of the company.

Earlier this month, Sealy's second-biggest stockholder H Partners Management LLC blamed KKR for wiping out most of the mattress maker's market value and saddling it with debt, while simultaneously charging the company high consultancy fees.

H Partners had asked for a revamp of Sealy's board, alleging that at least seven out of its nine members worked for, or were strongly affiliated with, the private equity firm.

The hedge fund, which has sought a seat on the board, also asked for the resignation of director Dean Nelson, who also heads the KKR consultancy firm Capstone that receives fees from Sealy.

H Partners, which holds about 15.3 percent of Sealy's stock, is not however looking for a sale of the company, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Sealy, which has lost ground to rivals like Tempur-Pedic and Select Comfort, has seen its market value plunge by 90 percent after being taken public by KKR in 2006. Over the same period, Tempur-Pedic shares have soared more than five-fold, while Select Comfort's stock has risen by a quarter.

On Friday, FPR said it was "disappointed" by the company's response to shareholder concerns about "value destruction" and the lack of minority shareholder representation on the board.

Sealy had responded to H Partners' allegations by defending KKR, saying the hedge fund's "combative and public discourse" was not helpful.

"A 46 percent ownership stake in a public company should lead to very different governance than 100 percent ownership of a private company," FPR Partners said.

In an email, a Sealy spokesman said the company was "committed to delivering long-term shareholder value and continued to be open to constructive dialogue with all of our shareholders."

CEO SUCCESSION

The shareholder agitation comes after Sealy said in December that its Chief Executive Lawrence Rogers would retire sometime in 2012, after the company finds a successor.

H Partners has candidates in mind for the CEO position, the sources said, without revealing the names.

They said the hedge fund wants the position to be filled by an executive outside the inner-spring mattress industry.

Sealy sees a majority of its business from traditional spring mattresses, but American shoppers are increasingly turning to newer alternatives like the foam mattresses sold by rivals like Tempur-Pedic.

Sealy, which was started by cotton gin builder Daniel Haynes in the late 19th century, was most recently taken public by KKR in 2006, two years after the private equity firm bought it for $1.5 billion from Bain Capital LLC.

Shares of the company, whose brands include Stearns & Foster and Bassett apart from its namesake, were up 2 cents at $2.03 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.