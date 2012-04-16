April 16 Sealy Corp investor, Altai
Capital Management joined other shareholders in criticizing the
company and private equity firm KKR & Co LP's management
of the mattress maker.
Sealy has been in the news with H Partners Management LLC,
its second largest shareholder, saying that its largest
shareholder, KKR Partners is responsible for wiping out most of
Sealy's market value and saddling it with debt.
Sealy's third-largest shareholder, FPR Partners, too had
recently criticized the company management and sought a shake-up
of the company's board.
Altai Capital, which says it holds about 3.9 percent of the
company, expressed concerns about the process for selecting the
new chief executive. In December, Sealy had said that CEO
Lawrence Rogers would step down.
"It is critical to open the search process at this time to
formal input from a significant shareholder other than KKR,"
Altai said adding H Partners should be given a formal role in
the selection process.
Last week, H Partners, said it intends to withhold votes for
all of Sealy's director nominees at the mattress maker's
upcoming shareholder meeting to be held on April 18.
Sealy's shares closed at $2.30 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.