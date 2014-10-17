BRIEF-Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Seamless Distribution Ab
* Says the board of directors of has resolved to repurchase shares up to a maximum of 10 percent of the company's own shares
* Says to begin repurchases of, initially, 500,000 of the company's own shares.
* The repurchases are intended to commence after the presentation of Seamless's Interim Report for the third quarter 2014 at a time that the board of directors seems appropriate and favourable. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Sennero)
April 21 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Japanese government-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), will submit a joint offer for Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.