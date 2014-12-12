Dec 12 Seamless Distribution Ab
* No external funding needed for the foreseeable future
after implementing new cost cuts
* The Board of Directors has decided on the budget for 2015.
* The budget will result in further cost savings and will
have the effect that Seamless will not require any new external
funding for the foreseeable future.
* As earlier communicated, savings have already been
initiated. Further cost cuts has been decided that amount to
savings of 80 MSEK per year compared to 2014.
(Reporting By Johan Ahlander)