STOCKHOLM Dec 1 Seamless Distribution AB
* Update on cash flow position and solvency
* Following the company's plans, savings of approximately
SEK 50 million (on an annual basis) have been identified and
initiated during the third quarter, which will be expected from
Q1 2015 onwards.
* Says further cost saving initiatives have also been
started to further reduce expenditures, while continuing our
focus on establishing SEQR in key markets
* The cash burn rate of the Company is in line with
our expectations and the Board Of Directors is following
developments of operations and the cash flow position on a
regular basis
* There has been no significant change in the company's
operating or financial position
* Says as stated in Q3 report, it is board's and
management's view that financial position and liquidity are
sufficient to fund operations over next twelve months
* Seamless' operations are in line with its targets and
marketing plans for SEQR
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: