* Says a capesize vessel chartered for 11-13 months

* Shares up 17 pct

Oct 17 Drybulk ship owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp said it entered into a new time-charter agreement for one of its four Capesize vessels, sending is shares as much as 17 percent.

A time charter is a contract for the hire of a ship for a specified period of time.

Seanergy said the capesize vessel-- the biggest dry bulk ship type, which transports cargoes such as iron ore and coal -- was chartered for 11-13 months.

With this, about 70 percent of its 'ownership days', or capacity, for 2012 have now been chartered, the company added.

Shares of the Athens-based company were up 17 percent at $2.58 in early trade on Nasdaq on Monday.