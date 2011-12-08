LOS ANGELES Rapper Sean Paul is promising to surprise fans on upcoming album "Tomahawk Technique" with more singing that his last record and several collaborations with singers including Kelly Rowland.

"There's a broadening of my artistry, I'm working with other producers and artists I've never worked with," the Jamaican rapper told Reuters at the recent KIIS FM Jingle Bell Ball in Los Angeles.

"Tomahawk Technique" follows the success of the rapper's 2009's record "Imperial Blaze," which earned Paul a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae album.

For the new CD, he has teamed up with producers Rico Love, Benny Blanco and Stargate, who have been behind artists such as Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Natasha Bedingfield, to work on his new album.

"What's going to surprise fans is that there's a lot more singing, more high notes that I never used to do before," said Paul, adding "it's a mixture of pop music into dance music."

The rapper recruited newcomer Alexis Jordan on the single "Got 2 Luv U," which was released earlier this year, as well as former Destiny's Child singer Rowland and a surprise collaboration with a yet-to-be-revealed R&B star.

"It's a song written by Rico Love and we're getting an R&B dude on it, but I'm not telling who it is yet," Paul teased.

"She Doesn't Mind," the second single from the upcoming album, was released in October, and "Tomahawk Technique" is due to hit Web sites on January 30.