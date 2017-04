Fitch Assigns Misys First-Time IDR of 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHENNAI/DELHI/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a first-time 'BB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to certain borrowers that are subsidiaries of Misys Limited, including Almonde, Inc., Tahoe Bidco Canada, Inc., Misys Europe SA (the borrowers), and Tahoe Subco 1, Ltd. (as parent guarantor and indirect parent of Misys Limited). Fitch has assigned a 'BB+'/'RR1' rating to the borrowers' US$4.2 billion first