April 29 Seardel Investment Corporation Ltd

* Seardel shareholders and their renouncees applied for 380 447 662 rights offer shares (12,2% of rights offer shares);

* Excess applications were received for 11 247 493 rights offer shares (0,3% of rights offer shares)

* 2 733 304 845 rights offer shares (87,5% of rights offer shares) were allotted to underwriter, HCI Invest Holdco Proprietary Limited,

* Issued share capital of company increasing from 645 657 477 ordinary shares and 561 233 077 n shares to 645 657 477 ordinary shares and 3 686 233 077 shares