July 21 Sears Holdings Corp : * Says co Sears roebuck acceptance and kmart entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement * Says the credit agreement amends and restates the company's existing asset-based credit facility * Credit agreement provides a $3.275 billion asset-based revolving credit facility, including a $1.0 billion letter of credit sub-facility * Maturity date for $1.971 billion of the revolving credit facility has been extended to July 20, 2020 * Credit agreement also increases the company's ability to undertake short-term borrowings from $500 million to $750 million * Agreement has accordion feature allows borrowers to use existing collateral for facility to obtain up to $1 billion additional borrowing