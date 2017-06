May 22 Retailer Sears Canada Inc said Don Ross has been appointed to its board of directors.

Ross is a partner at a prominent law firm in Toronto, the company said.

It also said Deidra Merriwether, senior vice president and president of retail services of Sears Holdings Corp, resigned from Sears Canada board.

Sears Holdings, which owns about 95 percent of Sears Canada, said last week it plans to spin off a large chunk of its stake in its Canadian unit.

Sears Canada's shares closed at C$11.02 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.