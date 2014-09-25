Sept 25 Struggling department store chain Sears
Canada Inc, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp
, said Chief Executive Douglas Campbell would resign by
the end of this year to tend to personal family issues.
Campbell intends to continue until the company names a
replacement, but no later than Jan. 1, 2015, Sears Canada said.
The company, whose revenue has declined for six straight
years, reported its ninth loss in 14 quarters last month.
Sears Canada, which is facing stiff competition from U.S.
rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, has
cut about 3,000 positions since November, closed many stores and
sold several leases over the past year.
Hedge fund billionaire Eddie Lampert's Sears Holdings said
in May it was looking to sell its 51 percent stake in Sears
Canada.
The company's shares, which have fallen nearly 20 pct since
then, closed at $12.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)