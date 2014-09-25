(Adds comments from Sears Holdings and analyst, adds CHICAGO to
dateline)
By Solarina Ho and Nathan Layne
TORONTO/CHICAGO, Sept 25 Department store chain
Sears Canada Inc, which has had six consecutive years
of declining revenue, said on Thursday that Chief Executive
Douglas Campbell will resign by the end of this year so that he
can tend to family matters.
Sears Canada, which is majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp
, is facing intense competition and has seen its market
share erode for years.
Campbell, a turnaround specialist who joined Sears Canada in
March 2011 and took over as CEO a year ago, stepped in when the
previous chief executive, Calvin McDonald, left the company.
Media reports at the time said McDonald's departure was due to
differing views with the parent company on restructuring
efforts.
Campbell will step down by Jan. 1, 2015.
"Maybe they'll bring someone in ... and try to shore up
their business as best they can so that either it becomes
profitable or at some point they can monetize it down the road,"
said Evan Mann, senior analyst at Gimme Credit.
Campbell's departure comes the same week that the New York
Post reported that Sears Holdings' efforts to sell its 51
percent stake in Sears Canada failed to garner any acceptable
bids.
The Post said the lack of bids was the main reason Sears
Holdings took out an emergency $400 million loan from
controlling shareholder Eddie Lampert, a hedge fund billionaire
and chairman of Sears Holdings.
The short-term loan gave the company financial flexibility
and a more predictable source of funding for the holiday season,
Sears Holdings said.
But the financing also suggested that no deal for Sears
Canada was imminent, said Mann.
"If you can't sell it then you gotta fix it," he said.
Sears Holdings said on Monday that it continues "to explore
alternatives to recognize value" from its stake in Sears Canada,
which reported its ninth loss in 14 quarters last month.
The Canadian chain has cut about 3,000 jobs since November,
sold several leases over the past year and closed some of its
most prominent stores, ceding the space to new Canadian entrants
like Nordstrom Inc.
Even though it has been posting losses, Sears Canada issued
a special dividend last year after selling some assets. The
company said on Thursday that its board will review prospects
and any potential return of capital to shareholders will be
based on its holiday season performance.
"Our interpretation is that there will be no declaration of
a special dividend until the release of 4Q FY14 results,"
Desjardins Capital Markets analyst Keith Howlett wrote in a
client note. Sears' fiscal year typically ends around Feb. 1.
"Both Sears Canada and Target Canada are posting substantial
operating losses," Howlett said. "Long-term prospects for both
of them appear to be very challenging."
Sears Canada's shares have fallen more than 23 percent since
May. The shares were up 0.6 percent at C$12.72 in Toronto late
on Thursday.
($1 = $1.11 Canadian)
