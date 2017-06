June 22 Trading in the U.S.-listed shares of Sears Canada Inc was halted on Thursday pending news, two days after reports the Canadian retailer was preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks.

Sears, which had a market value of C$63.5 million as of Wednesday, warned last week about its ability to continue as a going concern. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)