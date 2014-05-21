May 21 Retailer Sears Canada Inc's
first-quarter loss more than doubled as sales continued to
decline with low demand for spring merchandise.
The struggling company, 51-percent owned by Sears Holdings
Corp, said its net loss widened to C$75.2 million ($69
million), or 74 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter
ended May 3, from C$31.2 million, or 31 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 11 percent to C$771.7 million.
Sears Holdings said last week it was looking to sell its
stake in the company, a move that could trigger a deal for all
of Sears Canada.
($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)