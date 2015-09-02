Sept 2 Canadian department store chain Sears
Canada reported a quarterly profit, helped by
lower costs and a one-time gain on sale of properties.
The company reported a profit of C$13.5 million ($10.20
million), or 13 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter
ended Aug. 1, compared with a loss of C$21.3 million, or 21
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income included a pre-tax gain of C$67.2 million on a
sale and leaseback of three properties in British Columbia and
Alberta.
Same-store sales, a key measure of retail performance, fell
3.9 percent.
($1 = 1.3230 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)