TORONTO, March 21 Sears Canada Inc said
on Friday it will refund payments or offer alternative services
to customers affected by the collapse of SHS Services Management
Inc, which provided home-improvement services on behalf of Sears
Canada.
SHS, which did installations such as roofing and window
replacement, ceased operations and went into receivership late
last year.
It began operating Sears' home improvement business in March
2013. It is liquidating assets to repay creditors owed more than
C$8.9 million ($7.91 million), according to the receiver,
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.
Sears Canada, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp
, apologized to customers and said it has been finding
alternative contractors to finish work already paid for by
customers. It said it will refund money paid for services that
were not rendered.
Customers who have made deposits but did not get any work
done from SHS are owed just over C$1.8 million, according to the
receiver's report, Sears said.
Sears also said it would work with customers to remove liens
placed on their properties by SHS creditors.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)