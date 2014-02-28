BOSTON Feb 28 Sears Holdings Corp said
Friday it has launched an investigation to determine whether it
was the victim of a security breach, following Target Corp's
revelation at the end of last year that it had suffered
an unprecedented cyber attack.
"There have been rumors and reports throughout the retail
industry of security incidents at various retailers and we are
actively reviewing our systems to determine if we have been a
victim of a breach," Sears spokesman Howard Riefs said in a
statement on Friday.
"We have found no information based on our review of our
systems to date indicating a breach," he added.
He did not say when the operator of Sears department stores
and Kmart discount stores had begun the investigation or provide
other information about the probe.
Sears Holdings Corp operates nearly 2,500 retail stores in
the United States and Canada.
Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the U.S. Secret
Service was investigating a possible secret breach at Sears,
citing a person familiar with the investigation. The report did
not identify that source by name.
The Bloomberg report said that its source did not disclose
details about the scope or timing of the suspected breach.
A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service declined comment
when Reuters asked if the agency was investigating a possible
breach at Sears.
The Secret Service is leading the U.S. government's
investigation into last year's attack on Target, which the
company has said led to the theft of some 40 million payment
card numbers as well as another 70 million pieces of personal
data.