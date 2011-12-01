* Ohio woos Sears to relocate headquarters from Illinois
* Illinois state house voted down Sears tax relief
* Sears reassures employees "the fight is not over"
* Shares down 4.2 percent
By Dhanya Skariachan
Dec 1 Ohio has offered $400 million in
incentives to Sears Holdings Corp to get the retailer
to relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Ohio, a source
familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
The offer adds a twist to a months-long tussle between
Illinois political leaders and large companies over a steep
rise in Illinois corporate taxes enacted this year.
Earlier this week, the Illinois House of Representatives
voted down a proposal that would have given $100 million in tax
relief to CME Group Inc and Sears, which have
threatened to move to other states following the tax hike.
Sears declined to comment on Thursday. Its shares were down
4.2 percent at $57.82 in afternoon trade.
On Wednesday, the parent of Sears department stores and the
Kmart chain issued an internal memo to employees at its Hoffman
Estates, Illinois, headquarters saying it was committed to
looking at all options.
"We are disappointed that the legislature was not able to
reach agreement and pass a package that will help us remain an
Illinois company," the company said in the memo, a copy of
which was obtained by Reuters.
"We received solid support for our portion of the
legislation and are hopeful that the unrelated issues ... will
be resolved in short order by prudent leadership.
"The fight is not over, and we continue to work toward a
resolution. Yesterday was another step in this process. But a
final decision has not yet been made," the memo said.
The Illinois House voted 99-to-8 to kill a $250 million tax
relief package that supporters said would spread benefits to
individual taxpayers and small businesses.
Earlier, the state Senate voted 36-18 in favor of the
package.
Sears has received proposals from about a third of the 50
U.S. states, and company executives have visited Columbus,
Ohio, and Austin, Texas, to explore possible sites, a Sears
spokesman told Reuters earlier this week.
Some observers played down the possibility of the retailer
moving out of Illinois, where it has deep roots dating to its
beginnings in the 19th century as a catalog company selling all
manner of clothing, furniture, household goods and jewelry by
mail.
"I think Illinois will come forward with a deal and they
will stay," Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said.
While the Illinois legislature does not come back into
session until January, Senate President John Cullerton said
there is still time to pass tax relief since it would not take
effect until the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2012.
But another analyst forecast Sears would take the money
another state puts on the table and move.
"I do think they will move out, both to reduce their
otherwise crushing Illinois tax bill and as a passive
downsizing method since they will offer relocation packages to
only some employees," said Craig Johnson, president of
consulting firm Customer Growth Partners.
"I'm not convinced that they will move to Ohio. Texas is,
of course, a possibility, but I suspect they're also taking a
look at Virginia, which is both business-friendly and is close
to where (Chairman Edward) Lampert and (CEO Lou) D'Ambrosio are
from," Johnson said.