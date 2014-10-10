(Adds details of breach, cyber security expert comments)
By Jim Finkle and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 10 Retailer Sears Holdings Corp
said the payment data systems at its Kmart stores had been
compromised, the latest in a series of computer security
breaches to hit U.S. companies in recent months.
The U.S. Secret Service confirmed it was investigating the
breach, which occurred in September and compromised the systems
of Kmart, which has about 1,200 stores across the United States.
The breach did not affect the Sears department store chain.
Sears said it believes hackers made off with some credit and
debit card numbers but that the personal information, debit card
PIN numbers, email addresses and social security numbers of its
customers remained safe.
Security professionals said they were not surprised to learn
that yet another major retailer was reporting a breach, adding
they believe many big merchants do not have adequate systems for
detecting cyberattacks, which means they still remain easy prey
for hackers.
"This is going to continue indefinitely until people change
their practices," said Shawn Henry, a former senior cyber cop
with the FBI who is now of the president of cyber forensics firm
CrowdStrike Services.
He said that hackers are able to get into networks because
they are "so broad and vast" that attackers will always find a
way in. Retailers need to do a better job of quickly detecting
them before they begin to steal data, he said.
Sears said that the attackers used malicious software that
was undetectible using anti-virus software.
Tom Kellermann, chief cybersecurity officer with security
software maker Trend Micro, said that retailers need to be
prepared to deal with malicious software crafted specifically
for the purposes of burglarizing retailers.
"It is debatable whether they had sufficient security in
place to thwart these thieves. The real question that needs to
be asked is why haven't they learned the lessons from the
attacks on Target and others."
Kmart, which launched an investigation into the hacking,
apologized to its customers on Friday and said it was working
with federal authorities, banking partners and security firms in
the probe.
On Thursday, restaurant chain Dairy Queen, owned by
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, confirmed that it may have
compromised payment card information of customers across 46 U.S.
states.
Other widespread breaches include those of Target Corp
, Home Depot Inc, Michaels Stores Inc and Neiman
Marcus.
