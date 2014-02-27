BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
Feb 27 Sears Holdings Corp on Thursday reported that its sales for the holiday quarter fell sharply at its namesake department store chain and Kmart discount chain.
The retailer reported a net loss of $358 million, or $3.37 a share, in the quarter ended Feb. 1, compared to a loss of $489 million, or $4.61 share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 13.6 percent to $10.59 billion.
On an adjusted basis, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, were $12 million during the quarter, down from $429 million a year earlier.
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
April 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.