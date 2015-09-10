(Adds story link, research on shopping trend)
By Nathan Layne
Sept 10 Kmart has expanded its layaway program
and dropped a required down payment on a lease-to-own plan,
joining other U.S. retailers in trying to get a jump start on
grabbing holiday shoppers.
Kmart, a unit of Sears Holdings Corp, started
allowing customers to buy in installments with no down payment
last week, an option it will offer every day through the end of
November.
During last year's holiday season it limited the
no-money-down option to certain weeks, said Jai Holtz, president
of financial services at Sears.
Kmart is also allowing customers to tap its rent-to-own
program without a down payment for big-ticket items like
refrigerators and televisions for the first time since it was
launched in 2013. The option also runs through the end of
November.
The moves by Kmart come as rivals try to capture holiday
business. Wal-Mart Stores Inc started its layaway
program in late August, two weeks earlier than 2014. The largest
Texas supermarket chain, H-E-B, which also sells toys and
appliances, has also launched a layaway plan and related
promotions.
"There is absolutely a trend to an earlier holiday. And so
we are trying to meet that demand," Sears' Holtz said, noting
research by the National Retail Federation showed more than 40
percent of Americans begin holiday shopping prior to October.
Holtz said toys, electronics and apparel were among the top
categories in layaway. While many customers used the program to
budget their spending, others use it to store toys that might be
discovered by kids if they were in the house, Holtz said.
The leasing program has a minimum purchase of $69 and
ownership can come at a cost. Using a calculator on Kmart's
website, a customer seeking to buy an item worth $500 would end
up paying $692 to buy out the lease after financing it over five
months.
Holtz said the company had devised early-purchase options at
30, 60 and 90 days that would limit the premium paid over the
initial price.
Similar to Wal-Mart, Kmart's customer base tends to skew
toward the lower end of the income scale.
Holtz said the layaway and leasing program were designed to
tap into demand at various income levels.
"We see a great layaway business in our Beverly Hills Kmart
store. This is a program that goes across all demographics," he
said.
