Oct 9 Sears Holdings Corp named Sean
Skelley as president of home services, the latest in a string of
appointments made by the struggling retailer.
Skelley, who has worked for over 20 years with U.S.
electronics chain Best Buy Co Inc, will look after
Sears' home services business which provides customers with home
appliances repairs and home improvement solutions.
In July, Sears hired a former Levi Strauss & Co
executive to head its Sears business, and a month later named
former Johnson & Johnson executive Lynn Pendergrass to a
new position as president of "hardlines".
Skelley most recently was senior vice president of service
solutions for Asurion, a company that provides support service
for electronic appliances.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)