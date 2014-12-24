(Adds further comment from Sears, paragraphs 2-4)
Dec 24 The head of Sears Holdings Corp's
online operations and a key member of Chief Executive
Eddie Lampert's management team has resigned and will leave the
company in February to pursue a new opportunity, the retailer
said.
Imran Jooma, an executive vice president in charge of
online, marketing, pricing and financial services, has been an
important part of the loss-making retailer's efforts to use
technology and innovative services to revive itself.
Jooma handed in his resignation on Dec. 17 and his last day
with the company will be Feb. 6, according to a securities
filing on Tuesday. Sears has not named his replacement.
Spokesman Chris Brathwaite said Lampert told employees in a
message on Tuesday that Jooma would assist in the transition to
new leadership over the business segments he was overseeing.
Lampert pointed to a "deep bench of talented executives" that
would carry out the company's strategies, Brathwaite said.
Jooma joined Sears in 2007 after senior e-commerce positions
at electronics retailer Circuit City and OfficeMax, according to
his LinkedIn profile.
The move comes as Sears is attempting to restore
profitability by shrinking its network of stores and promoting
the integration of its bricks-and-mortar and online capabilities
and a membership program called ShopYourWay. Jooma has played an
important role in pushing those strategies.
So far the efforts have not translated into profits. The
company has lost more than $6 billion over the past four years,
including $548 million in the most recent quarter. It has been
selling off assets to generate cash.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by David Gregorio)