Aug 20 Sears Holdings Corp reported its
first quarterly profit in more than three years on Thursday due
to a one-off gain from the sale of stores, but the struggling
retailer's sales continued to decline at a double-digit clip.
The return to profit, as well as the drop in sales, were
flagged earlier this month in an earnings preview by the
company, which runs the Sears department store and Kmart
discount store chains.
The company sold 235 stores and its 50 percent interest in
joint ventures with three mall operators to real estate
investment trust Seritage Growth Properties for $2.7
billion during the quarter. The REIT has leased the stores back
to Sears for operation.
Sears expects a $1.4 billion gain from that transaction. Of
that, it booked a $508 million gain in the second quarter ended
Aug. 1, with the rest to be recognized over the life of the
leases.
The gain boosted net profit attributable to shareholders to
$208 million, or $1.84 per share, in the quarter, after a loss
of $573 million, or $5.39 per share, a year earlier.
That result, which marked the company's first profit since
the quarter to April 2012, was at the high end of the $1.46 to
$1.92 per share range the company expected in the preview
earlier this month.
The deal has replenished Sears' depleted coffers, with its
cash balance rising to $1.8 billion from just $250 million in
January. This infusion should buy the retailer time as it
pursues a revival strategy that revolves around a loyalty
program and narrowing its footprint to the best-performing
stores.
Still, comparable revenue at stores open more than a year
tumbled 10.8 percent, partly due to a shrinking consumer
electronics business. Total revenue fell 22.5 percent to $6.21
billion.
Sears said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and special items amounted to a loss of $200
million in the quarter, smaller than the $298 million loss of a
year earlier, and a fourth straight quarter of improvement.
The company said this improvement was the result of efforts
to rein in costs. For example, on a comparable basis it slashed
payroll and benefits by $151 million during the quarter and cut
advertising spending by $37 million.
