(Adds analyst comments and background, updates share price)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nathan Layne
Oct 20 Sears Holdings Corp said it
would raise as much as $625 million through an unsecured loan
and equity warrants, its third fundraising in a month, as it
seeks to ease suppliers' concerns about its finances going into
the critical holiday season.
Shares of the retailer jumped 21.4 percent to $34.5 on the
news.
Sears said Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lampert and his
hedge fund, ESL Investments Inc, would purchase roughly half of
the offering, in which the right to buy unsecured senior notes
and warrants will be issued to existing shareholders.
If the offering is fully subscribed, it could bring the
retailer's total fundraising this year to $2.07 billion, double
the target set in March. The additional funds "will provide
confidence to our vendors and other constituents," Chief
Financial Officer Rob Schriesheim wrote in a blog post.
The move comes after some insurers who offer protection to
suppliers against the risk of nonpayment had cancelled or scaled
back their coverage of Sears in recent weeks due to concerns
over the company's finances, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Analysts and suppliers said the latest funding would ease,
but not eliminate, worries about Sears as a credit risk.
"It helps for this year. They will still have to inject
liquidity for the next year," given how quickly they are burning
through cash, said Fitch Ratings analyst Monica Aggarwal. "There
is a need for cash inflow to keep the operations going."
Sears also announced on Monday that it would lease out seven
stores to British discount fashion chain Primark for an
undisclosed amount. It has been seeking to clinch such deals to
earn income on underperforming space in its roughly 2,000 U.S.
stores.
The fundraising marks the third time Sears has turned to
Lampert for money in recent weeks. In September ESL anchored a
$400 million loan, and earlier this month the fund agreed to buy
$168 million out of a rights offering in Sears' Canadian unit
aimed at raising up to $380 million.
Sears said the clients of its second largest shareholder,
Fairholme Capital Management, would subscribe to the latest
offering. Fairholme owns 24 percent of Sears while ESL and
Lampert together own 48.5 percent, Thomson Reuters data show.
Each subscription right will give the holder the right to
buy one unit, comprising a senior unsecured note due 2019 and
paying 8 percent interest as well as warrants to purchase common
shares at a strike price of $28.41. The number of warrants will
be set after the principal of the notes is fixed, Sears said.
The rally in Sears' stock was in part due to the fact that
Lampert had agreed to put in money on unsecured terms, analysts
said. Last month's $400 million loan had spooked some investors
and suppliers because it was secured against 25 stores.
"I think this financing shows more of a longer-term support,
and its unsecured so it's certainly a stronger statement than
the real estate financing," said Moody's analyst Scott Tuhy.
Tuhy said the latest financing would not ease concerns over
the company's operations.
Sears has lost almost $1 billion in the last two quarters as
it struggles to cut costs to keep pace with dwindling sales.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey and Alan Crosby)