(Corrects paragraph 9 to show Fairholme changed its stance and
decided to participate in the $400 mln loan)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nathan Layne
Oct 2 Sears Holdings Corp is turning to
its chief executive for cash for the second time in three weeks
in a sign that its efforts to sell off assets are coming up
short.
The retailer announced Thursday that it would raise up to
$380 million by lowering its stake in Sears Canada to
12 percent from 51 percent through a rights offering. It said
Chief Executive Eddie Lampert and his hedge fund, which together
own 48.5 percent of Sears Holdings, would buy about half of the
offering.
The move comes after a year-long attempt to find an outside
buyer for the company's holdings of Sears Canada. The $380
million target is about half of what the company had previously
indicated its stake was worth.
The rights offering indicates that Sears may be
overestimating the value of its assets, including its vast
property holdings, said Brian Sozzi, head of Belus Capital
Advisors and a bear on Sears stock. "There just isn't
significant demand for what they are trying to unload on the
market," he said.
The offering also highlights just how dependent Sears has
become on Lampert for liquidity. Thursday's announcement comes
on the heels of a $400 million loan last month from Lampert's
hedge fund, ESL Investments. Sears said those funds would be
used to get it through the cash-intensive build-up to the
year-end shopping season.
The company on Thursday again cited the holiday season in
how it would use cash from the rights offering. Chief Financial
Officer Rob Schriesheim, in a statement, also said the offering
would bring to $1.445 billion the total amount of liquidity
raised this year.
Sears has been closing stores, slashing inventory and
selling off assets to generate cash after a decade of falling
sales and dwindling margins. It has booked losses for nine
straight quarters.
Sears said it was aiming to sell 40 million shares of Sears
Canada in the offering. It expects to get $168 million after
Lampert and his fund exercise their rights in mid-to-late
October. Fairholme Capital Management, the No. 2 Sears
shareholder, has indicated that some of its clients also plan to
subscribe, the company said.
Fairholme, which this week disclosed that it had decided to
participate in the loan extended last month by Lampert's hedge
fund, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The $380 million funding target assumes that other
shareholders will subscribe to the offering. Sears Canada, which
has been losing market share and has posted losses in nine of
the last 14 quarters, said last week that its CEO would resign
after just a year at the helm.
Shareholders of Sears Holdings will have the right to buy
one share of Sears Canada for each share held, at a price of
C$10.60 per share. Sears Canada's shares were down 1 percent at
C$11 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Sears Holdings rose 6.7 percent to $26.86 on the Nasdaq,
reflecting an easing of investor worries over the company's cash
cushion going into holiday shopping season. The stock had lost
nearly a quarter of its value after the announcement of the $400
million loan on Sept. 15.
(Additional reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing
by Kirti Pandey, Jilian Mincer, Leslie Adler and Cynthia
Osterman)