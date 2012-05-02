* Sears Chairman: "we are here to transform"
* Analysts say Sears has a lot of work to do
* Shares up 2 cents day of shareholder meeting
By Dhanya Skariachan
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 2 Sears Holdings Corp
Chairman Edward Lampert laid out a blueprint for
boosting results, calling for everything from investing millions
of dollars in the retailer's "Shop Your Way" rewards program to
improving the layout and signs in its stores.
The plans, unveiled at Sears Holdings' annual meeting on
Wednesday, come after years of criticism that the company has
underinvested in its stores, resulting in lower sales every year
since Lampert combined Sears with Kmart in 2005.
"We are not here to just survive. We are here to transform,"
Lampert, who is Sears' largest shareholder, said at the meeting
at the company's headquarters in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Asked if its Lands' End brand was for sale, Lampert said he
was not actively shopping for buyers, but there was always a
possibility that the business "could be separated." The New York
Post reported in March that Lampert was exploring the sale of
Lands' End.
"We intend to evaluate other opportunities to separate parts
of our portfolio into separately owned companies," Lampert said
in a letter to shareholders in February.
Lampert and his funds together own roughly 62 percent of
Sears Holdings.
Sears Chief Executive Lou D'Ambrosio and Lampert estimated
that membership in Sears' "Shop Your Way" program had more than
doubled over the past year to tens of millions of people. Reward
points can be used across Sears' brands. For example, points
earned from buying a Kenmore appliance can be used at Kmart or
Lands' End. Members can also return items without a receipt.
"We are going to spend what we can afford to spend," Lampert
said, adding that "Shop Your Way" was a significant investment.
Sears did not say how much it has invested in the program.
"We live in a world that's rapidly changing," D'Ambrosio
said. "You change or you die."
Chief Merchandising Officer Ron Boire said Sears was
focusing on improving inventory management, having the right
fashions and being more customer friendly.
Sears is working on indoor signs, store layout and placement
of goods, making changes like putting Craftsman-branded apparel
beside Craftsman tools. It has also given iPads to employees in
many stores to do things like facilitate checkout.
Analysts at the meeting said they were impressed with the
transformation plan, but concerned about how fast and
effectively Sears would execute it.
Credit Suisse analyst Gary Balter said, "In terms of what
they say, they are trying hard. The problem is they start with
such a disadvantage."
The company still has a long way to go in terms of
implementing the plan across all stores and increasing customer
service, Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said.
The annual shareholder meeting came a day after the retailer
surprised some on Wall Street by issuing a better-than-expected
outlook for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization for the quarter ended April 28.
Shares of Sears edged up 2 cents to $62.07 on Nasdaq.
LICENSING DEALS
Sears recently appointed Leveraged Marketing Corp of America
as its exclusive global licensing agent to increase sales of
Kenmore appliances, Craftsman tools and DieHard batteries
outside its own stores.
D'Ambrosio and Lampert have often spoken about the potential
for Sears to sell its brands elsewhere and keep their cachet,
much as it has done by selling some Craftsman tools in Ace
Hardware stores.
Sears has also been stepping up online efforts and taking
its marquee brands like Craftsman to other retail outlets, such
as Costco Wholesale Corp's warehouse clubs.
It has licensed its DieHard brand to flashlight and battery
maker Dorcy International, allowing the Ohio-based company to
sell rechargeable batteries and flashlights under that name to
retailers in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.