March 26 Sears Holdings Corp's Chief
Marketing Officer Monica Woo left the struggling chain earlier
this year after just five months, dealing yet another blow to
the retailer as it tries to turnaround its business.
On Monday, financial services company Mozido named Woo as
its global chief marketing and strategy officer. Her departure
from Sears came just months after the parent of Sears department
stores and the Kmart discount chain appointed Woo, an e-commerce
veteran, as its chief marketing officer.
Woo is not the only high profile executive to leave Sears
lately. John Goodman, a seasoned retail executive who was
executive vice president of the apparel and home unit, left
earlier this year. Dev Mukherjee, president of the home
appliances business at Sears, left the Hoffman Estates-based
chain in March.
Woo resigned from Sears on Jan. 20, a source who has spoken
with Woo told Reuters. Sears is planning to find a replacement,
company spokesman Chris Brathwaite said in an email.
When Woo joined Sears in August, analysts hoped the
ecommerce veteran's experience would help Sears boost its online
business. One analyst even described her as "a hotter property"
than Chief Executive Lou D'Ambrosio, who took the helm in
February 2011.
Sales at the company, where hedge fund manager Edward
Lampert is chairman and the biggest shareholder, have fallen
every year since it was formed through the merger of Sears and
Kmart in 2005.
Before joining Sears, Woo was the chief marketing and
strategy officer of U.S. online grocer FreshDirect. Woo has also
held senior positions in e-commerce, financial services and
consumer packaged goods, including president of the consumer
floral division of 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, CMO of
Deutsche Bank AG's online retail bank in Latin
America and president of global brands for Bacardi Ltd.