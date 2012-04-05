By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, April 5 Sears Holdings Corp
has appointed Leveraged Marketing Corp of America as its
exclusive global licensing agent as it looks for opportunities
to sell products under its marquee labels Kenmore appliances,
Craftsman tools and DieHard batteries outside its own stores.
The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart
discount chain said on Thursday that it will work closely with
Leveraged Marketing to identify, evaluate and manage licensing
opportunities around the world.
Sears chief executive, Lou D'Ambrosio, and Chairman Edward
Lampert have often spoken about the potential for Sears to sell
its brands elsewhere and keep their cachet, much as it has done
already by selling some Craftsman tools in Ace Hardware stores.
Sears, which has been grappling with weak sales at its own
stores, is now trying to boost sales by stepping up its online
efforts and taking its marquee brands like Craftsman to other
retail outlets such as Costco Wholesale Corp's
warehouse clubs.
It has licensed its DieHard brand to flashlight and battery
maker Dorcy International, allowing the Ohio-based company to
sell rechargeable batteries and flashlights under that name to
retailers in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.