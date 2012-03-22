March 22 Sears Holdings Corp on
Thursday named former Sony Electronics executive Steve Haber to
lead its home appliances business, a key unit for the struggling
retailer.
Sears, which sells its own Kenmore line of appliances along
with products from companies such as Whirlpool Corp, has
long been a leader in the industry but faces stiff competition
from Home Depot Inc, Lowe's Cos Inc and other
retailers.
At Sony, Haber most recently served as executive
vice president leading the product to consumer marketing
division and the home and digital reading business, Sears said.
He got his start founding Trolley Stereo during his college days
and worked at Sony for more than 20 years, Sears said.
Earlier this month, local media including the Chicago
Tribune reported that Dev Mukherjee was leaving his role as head
of Sears' home appliance business.
Sears Holdings has seen its sales fall every year since
hedge fund manager Edward Lampert merged two of America's iconic
retail chains - Kmart and Sears Roebuck and Co - in 2005 in an
$11 billion deal.