March 15 Sears Holdings Corp's top shareholder ESL Investments, a hedge fund owned by Edward Lampert, has stepped in to make sure that vendors continue to provide supplies to the retail chain by agreeing to assume some payment obligations.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, Sears said ESL inked a deal on Jan. 26 with an unnamed financial institution to acquire an 80 percent participating interest in so-called trade receivable put agreements.

Such agreements are intended to ensure payment to vendors in the event of a bankruptcy filing by a company.

In January, sources had told Reuters that business lender CIT Group Inc would again stop providing loans to suppliers of Sears over concerns about the retailer's financial health.

The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain has been faced with stiff competition from the likes of Wal-Mart and Target, among others.

Also burdened with issues such as run-down stores and dowdy merchandise, the company's sales have fallen every year since Lampert merged Kmart and Sears Roebuck and Co in 2005 in an $11 billion deal.

As of Jan. 28, ESL held a participation interest of $93.3 million in the financial institution's agreements relating to the company. Sears is neither a party nor will become a party to any of these agreements, according to the filing.

ESL holds about 45 percent stake in Sears, while Chairman Lampert individually owns about 21 percent, according to Reuters data.