March 15 Sears Holdings Corp's
top shareholder ESL Investments, a hedge fund owned by Edward
Lampert, has stepped in to make sure that vendors continue to
provide supplies to the retail chain by agreeing to assume some
payment obligations.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) on Wednesday, Sears said ESL inked a deal on Jan. 26 with
an unnamed financial institution to acquire an 80 percent
participating interest in so-called trade receivable put
agreements.
Such agreements are intended to ensure payment to vendors in
the event of a bankruptcy filing by a company.
In January, sources had told Reuters that business lender
CIT Group Inc would again stop providing loans to
suppliers of Sears over concerns about the retailer's financial
health.
The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart
discount chain has been faced with stiff competition from the
likes of Wal-Mart and Target, among others.
Also burdened with issues such as run-down stores and dowdy
merchandise, the company's sales have fallen every year since
Lampert merged Kmart and Sears Roebuck and Co in 2005 in an $11
billion deal.
As of Jan. 28, ESL held a participation interest of $93.3
million in the financial institution's agreements relating to
the company. Sears is neither a party nor will become a party to
any of these agreements, according to the filing.
ESL holds about 45 percent stake in Sears, while Chairman
Lampert individually owns about 21 percent, according to Reuters
data.