NEW YORK Dec 3 Billionaire Edward Lampert's
hedge fund, ESL Partners, distributed about 7.4 million shares
of U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp to investors in
the fund, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Following the distribution, ESL and its affiliates,
including Lampert, had a stake of 48.4 percent as of Dec. 2,
down from 55.4 percent as of March 19, according to filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Lampert is also the chief executive, chairman and largest
shareholder of the operator of Sears department stores and the
Kmart discount chain.
In an emailed statement, a spokesman for the fund said its
limited partners elected to redeem their interests in 2013, and
that Lampert did not sell or otherwise dispose of any of his
personal holdings in Sears Holdings.