Dec 6 Struggling U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp, led by hedge fund manager Edward Lampert, said it would spin off its Lands' End clothing business.

The spinoff will be through a prorata distribution of Lands' End shares to shareholders, Sears said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain is trying to turn around its business after suffering from declining sales since 2005.